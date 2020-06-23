Apple unveils iOS 14 at WWDC 2020 – Top features you want to know

New Delhi: The virtual Apple World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2020 saw a host of announcements by Apple CEO Tim Cook that included –introducing its biggest update ever in iOS 14 for iPhones and other major updates across product portfolio like iPad, Watch and Mac.

The developer preview of iOS 14 is now available to Apple Developer Program members and a public beta will be available to iOS users next month at beta.apple.com, Apple said.

With iOS 14, Apple said it is introducing the biggest update ever to Home Screen pages with beautifully redesigned widgets and the App Library, a new way to tap into the App Store with App Clips, powerful updates to Messages, and more.

“The new widgets present timely information at a glance and can be pinned in different sizes on any Home Screen page. Users can create a Smart Stack of widgets, which uses on-device intelligence to surface the right widget based on time, location, and activity,” Apple said.

Home Screen pages can display widgets that are customized for work, travel, sports, entertainment, and more.

At the end of the Home Screen pages is the App Library, a new space that automatically organizes all of a user’s apps into one simple, easy-to-navigate view, and intelligently surfaces apps that may be helpful in the moment. Users can choose how many Home Screen pages to display and easily hide pages for quicker access to the App Library.

Incoming FaceTime and phone calls and Siri interactions have an all-new compact design that enables users to stay in the context of what they are doing.

The Picture-in-Picture support feature allows iPhone to can now watch a video or take a FaceTime call while using another app.

Users can pin conversations to the top of their messages list, easily keep up with lively group threads through mentions and inline replies, and further customize conversations by setting a group photo using an image or emoji.