Apple Vision Pro Firmware Suggests 3 Battery Models

New Delhi: Apple has recently released software update support for the Vision Pro, which revealed that there are three battery models to power the headset. The tech giant released the back-end on Thursday night that enables the Vision Pro to receive firmware updates, reports AppleInsider.

It contains information on the Vision Pro battery kit model numbers, allowing the back-end to identify what firmware upgrade is required for a specific combination of hardware.

According to leaker 'Aaronp613', the Vision Pro battery model is A2781. However, the firmware also mentioned two other Vision Pro battery models-- A2988 and A2697.



"It's currently not known what this means, specifically. The additional model numbers could reference batteries that need to be manufactured in accordance with other countries' standards," the report said.

The three models could also mean three different battery capacities. The iPhone maker had claimed at Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) last month that the headset's battery is not removable.

On the battery, there is a USB-C port for charging and directly powering the Apple Vision Pro. Priced at $3,499, the headset will be available early next year, beginning in the US.

Meanwhile, the tech giant announced the availability of new software tools and technologies that allows developers to create app experiences for the Vision Pro headset.

With the help of the visionOS software development kit (SDK), developers can create entirely new app experiences across a range of categories, including productivity, design, gaming, and more, taking advantage of the powerful and unique features of Vision Pro and visionOS.

To help developers optimise 3D content for their visionOS apps and games, a brand-new tool called Reality Composer Pro, included with Xcode, enables developers to preview and prepare 3D models, animations, photos, and sounds so they look amazing on Vision Pro.