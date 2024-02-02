Apple Vision Pro Launched On February 2nd; Check Out The Features

New Delhi: Apple has officially launched the highly awaited Apple Vision Pro in the United States, making it available at U.S Apple store and U.S Apple Store online starting today, Friday, February 2. This cutting-edge spatial computer is set to transform the way people engage with work, collaboration, connection, memory recall, and entertainment. The anticipation surrounding its release suggests a significant shift in how individuals will experience technology in their daily lives.

Key Features of Vision Pro:

-Utilizing its visionOS, Vision Pro seamlessly integrates the digital world with reality responding to natural inputs such as eyes, hands, and voice.

-The Vision Pro's App Store is stocked with over a million apps, bridging the gap between iOS and iPadOS. Popular productivity and collaboration apps like Fantastical, Freeform, JigSpace, Microsoft 365, and Slack make it a versatile tool for daily tasks.

-Boasting ultra-high-resolution displays surpassing 4K TV quality, Vision Pro promises a cinematic viewing experience.

-Gamers have access to over 250 titles on Apple Arcade, catering to a range of gaming preferences.

-The addition of Spatial Audio enhances the reliving of memories, providing an immersive experience that transports users back to special moments.

-FaceTime on Vision Pro introduces a new dimension to video calls, making participants appear life-size by utilizing the surrounding space.

-Prioritizing privacy and security, Vision Pro introduces Optic ID, an iris-based authentication system for secure unlocking, password autofill, and Apple Pay transactions.

-Accessibility features are integral, with visionOS with options like VoiceOver, Zoom, Switch Control, Guided Access, and more, tailored for spatial computing, ensuring inclusivity for all users.