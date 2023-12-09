New Delhi: An incredible tale of how an Apple Watch was instrumental in saving the life of a Northern Kentucky pregnant woman has surfaced online. In a new incident, an Apple Watch proved to be more than just a smart accessory for Veronica Williams from Kentucky. The wearable device played a pivotal role in saving both her life and the life of her unborn baby.

Veronica, who was pregnant at the time, shared her harrowing experience, highlighting how her Apple Watch detected a dangerously high heart rate and promptly sent her vital notifications.

Disturbed by the alerts and feeling increasingly out of breath, Veronica wasted no time in reaching out to her doctor for assistance.

What unfolded next was a life-saving sequence of events. Veronica revealed that multiple alerts from her Apple Watch coincided with her deteriorating health. Sensing the urgency, she rushed to the emergency room, unaware of the critical situation she was in.

Soon after she arrived at the hospital, medical professionals informed her that an emergency C-section was imperative to ensure the safety of both mother and child. Veronica consented, and the medical team swiftly carried out the procedure.

Veronica woke up at the University of Cincinnati to the news that her baby had been safely delivered. However, her battle was not over. Doctors diagnosed her with a rare form of Myocarditis, wherein her immune system had mistakenly targeted her own heart. Her doctor explained that her immune system had been deceived into treating her heart as an external threat.

This incident adds to the growing list of instances where Apple Watch features have played a crucial role in emergencies. Earlier this year, another user's Apple Watch automatically dialed 911 after detecting no movement when she collapsed due to a ruptured aorta.