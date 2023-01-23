Apple Watch saves pregnant woman's life -- Know HOW

New Delhi: Once again, the 'life-saving' capabilities of the Apple Watch are winning people over. On a recent occasion, the Apple Watch helped a pregnant woman and her unborn child by saving their lives. Jesse Kelly, a native of the United States, attributes her and her daughter's survival to their Apple Watch.

IANS said that when the mother was carrying her daughter and a few weeks from giving birth, the Apple Watch warned her about an excessively high heart rate.

Kelly initially disregarded the warning when the Apple Watch informed her that, despite her inactivity, her heart rate had increased to over 120 beats per minute. However, she sensed something was off because of the smartwatch's constant warnings.

"The first time it went off, I found it unusual. Then the second time might happen around ten minutes later, and the third might happen around thirty minutes later. The third time it rang, I realised there was a problem "IANS cited Kelly's statement.

Kelly made the decision to go to the hospital, where she unexpectedly learned that she was in labour and suffering from placenta abruption, a pregnancy complication. She was losing blood and her blood pressure was falling.

Kelly later gave birth to a healthy baby girl who she named Shelby Marie.