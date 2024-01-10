New Delhi: In a recent incident, an Apple Watch once again played the role of a life-saver by alerting emergency services and rescuing a woman exposed to dangerous levels of carbon monoxide. Natalie Nasatka, a student from Delaware, experienced symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning in her apartment, feeling extremely exhausted with blurry vision.

Before losing consciousness due to the lethal gas, Nasatka managed to use her Apple Watch's SOS feature, triggering an immediate emergency call to 911. Firefighters quickly responded to the call, discovering her unconscious in a room with a faulty heater leaking carbon monoxide. (Also Read: Low Investment, High Returns Business Idea: Invest Rs 8 Lakh To 10 Lakh And Earn Bumper Amount)

The odorless and deadly gas had filled Nasatka's apartment, reaching 80 parts per million (PPM), as confirmed by the fire department. The timely intervention of the Apple Watch and the swift response from emergency services saved her life. (Also Read: Interim Budget 2024: Key Budget Terms And Terminology You Should Know)

This incident adds to a series of cases where Apple Watches have demonstrated their life-saving capabilities. In a previous incident, a Minnesota man's Apple Watch detected a fall and automatically called 911 after he was hit by a rash driver who fled the scene.

Another incident involved a man with type 1 diabetes whose Apple Watch detected a dangerous drop in blood sugar levels, prompting an emergency call when he fell unconscious at home.