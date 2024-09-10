Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch SE: India Pre-order, Availability, Price And Other Details
Apple Watch Series 10 is nearly 10 per cent thinner than Apple Watch Series 7, Series 8, and Series 9.
New Delhi: Along with the much-anticipated iPhone 16 series, Apple unveiled Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra 2 at its event on September 9. Apple Watch Series 10 comes with refined design and new capabilities
Apple Watch Series 10 Price, pre-order, availability
Apple Watch Series 10 is available in both aluminum and titanium. Indian customers can pre-order Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra 2 , with availability in stores beginning September 20. Apple Watch Series 10 starts at Rs 46,900 and Watch SE is available starting at Rs 24,900 while the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will start at Rs 89,900.
Apple Watch Series 10 Key Features
46mm or 42mm aluminium or titanium case size
LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina display, Wide-angle OLED
ECG app: High and low heart rate notifications, Irregular rhythm notifications, Low cardio fitness notifications, Blood Oxygen app
Sleep Tracking
Vitals app featuring heart rate, respiratory rate, wrist temperature, blood oxygen and sleep duration
Temperature sensing, Cycle Tracking with retrospective ovulation estimates
Emergency SOS7, Fall Detection and Crash Detection
50m Water resistant, Swimproof, Depth gauge to 6m, Water temperature sensor
Available cellular connectivity
S10 SiP, Double tap gesture, Faster on-device Siri, Precision Finding for iPhone
Battery: Up to 18 hours normal use
Apple Watch SE Key Features
44mm or 40mm aluminium case size
LTPO OLED Retina display
High and low heart rate notifications, Irregular rhythm notifications, Low cardio fitness notifications
Sleep Tracking
Vitals app featuring heart rate, respiratory rate and sleep duration
Cycle Tracking
Emergency SOS7, Fall Detection and Crash Detection
50m Water resistant, Swimproof
Available cellular connectivity
S8 SiP, Siri, Find iPhone
Battery: Up to 18 hours normal use
Apple Watch Ultra 2 Key Features
49mm titanium case size
LTPO2 OLED Always-On Retina display
ECG app: High and low heart rate notifications, Irregular rhythm notifications, Low cardio fitness notifications, Blood Oxygen app
Sleep Tracking
Vitals app featuring heart rate, respiratory rate, wrist temperature, blood oxygen and sleep duration
Temperature sensing, Cycle Tracking with retrospective ovulation estimates
100m Water resistant, Swimproof, Depth to gauge 40m, Water temperature sensor, High-speed water sports,
Recreational scuba to 40m
Precision dual‑frequency GPS, Cellular connectivity
S9 SiP, Double tap gesture, Faster on-device Siri, Precision Finding for iPhone
Battery: Up to 36 hours normal use
iPhone 16 series launched
Much to the delight of fans and enthusiasts, tech giant Apple on Monday introduced the iPhone 16 series Apple iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max.
The much-anticipated iPhone models boast of Apple Intelligence, larger display sizes, camera control, innovative pro-camera features and a humongous battery life.
