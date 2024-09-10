Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch SE: India Pre-order, Availability, Price And Other Details

New Delhi: Along with the much-anticipated iPhone 16 series, Apple unveiled Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra 2 at its event on September 9. Apple Watch Series 10 comes with refined design and new capabilities

Apple Watch Series 10 Price, pre-order, availability

Apple Watch Series 10 is available in both aluminum and titanium. Indian customers can pre-order Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra 2 , with availability in stores beginning September 20. Apple Watch Series 10 starts at Rs 46,900 and Watch SE is available starting at Rs 24,900 while the Apple Watch Ultra 2 will start at Rs 89,900.

Apple Watch Series 10 Key Features

46mm or 42mm aluminium or titanium case size

LTPO3 OLED Always-On Retina display, Wide-angle OLED

ECG app: High and low heart rate notifications, Irregular rhythm notifications, Low cardio fitness notifications, Blood Oxygen app

Sleep Tracking

Vitals app featuring heart rate, respiratory rate, wrist temperature, blood oxygen and sleep duration

Temperature sensing, Cycle Tracking with retrospective ovulation estimates

Emergency SOS7, Fall Detection and Crash Detection

50m Water resistant, Swimproof, Depth gauge to 6m, Water temperature sensor

Available cellular connectivity

S10 SiP, Double tap gesture, Faster on-device Siri, Precision Finding for iPhone

Battery: Up to 18 hours normal use



Apple Watch SE Key Features

44mm or 40mm aluminium case size

LTPO OLED Retina display

High and low heart rate notifications, Irregular rhythm notifications, Low cardio fitness notifications

Sleep Tracking

Vitals app featuring heart rate, respiratory rate and sleep duration

Cycle Tracking

Emergency SOS7, Fall Detection and Crash Detection

50m Water resistant, Swimproof

Available cellular connectivity

S8 SiP, Siri, Find iPhone

Battery: Up to 18 hours normal use

Apple Watch Ultra 2 Key Features

49mm titanium case size

LTPO2 OLED Always-On Retina display

ECG app: High and low heart rate notifications, Irregular rhythm notifications, Low cardio fitness notifications, Blood Oxygen app

Sleep Tracking

Vitals app featuring heart rate, respiratory rate, wrist temperature, blood oxygen and sleep duration

Temperature sensing, Cycle Tracking with retrospective ovulation estimates

100m Water resistant, Swimproof, Depth to gauge 40m, Water temperature sensor, High-speed water sports,

Recreational scuba to 40m

Precision dual‑frequency GPS, Cellular connectivity

S9 SiP, Double tap gesture, Faster on-device Siri, Precision Finding for iPhone

Battery: Up to 36 hours normal use



iPhone 16 series launched

Much to the delight of fans and enthusiasts, tech giant Apple on Monday introduced the iPhone 16 series Apple iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The much-anticipated iPhone models boast of Apple Intelligence, larger display sizes, camera control, innovative pro-camera features and a humongous battery life.