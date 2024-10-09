Apple Watch Series 10 Saves Elderly Woman By Detecting Irregular Heartbeat: Netizens React To Life-Saving Feature
Apple Watch Series 10 ECG Feature: An Apple Watch helped safeguard an elderly woman’s health by detecting atrial fibrillation (AFib), a potentially life-threatening heart condition.
Trending Photos
Apple Watch Series 10 ECG Feature: The Apple Watch Series 10 once again proved to be a life-saver when it detected an irregular heartbeat in an elderly woman, alerting her to a potential medical emergency.
The watch's advanced heart monitoring features promptly notified her of abnormal readings, prompting her to seek immediate medical attention. This incident highlights how Apple's cutting-edge health technology continues to play a crucial role in saving lives.
An Apple Watch helped safeguard an elderly woman’s health by detecting atrial fibrillation (AFib), a potentially life-threatening heart condition. The device’s ECG feature identified an irregular heartbeat, prompting her to seek urgent medical attention, and ensuring she received timely care.
My Apple Watch Series 10 detected my grandmother’s atrial fibrillation today using the ECG feature.
She’s now at the hospital and receiving the care she needs.
I still can’t believe it. pic.twitter.com/KK2kqhL0Kb — Nikias Molina (@NikiasMolina) October 8, 2024
Nikias Molina shared the incident on X, explaining how his Apple Watch Series 10 detected his grandmother's irregular heartbeat. He also posted a photo of the watch alert, adding that "My Apple Watch Series 10 detected my grandmother's atrial fibrillation today using the ECG feature. She's now at the hospital and receiving the care she needs. I still can't believe it."
This is one of the reasons I made the switch to Apple for my daily. They are actually making huge differences in people’s lives with products like these. Now the AirPods are hearing aids and the satellite texting is also saving lives. Great stuff — Joey Riz (@jerflash) October 8, 2024
The post quickly went viral on X, garnering over 2.2 million views as users chimed in with their own experiences of the Apple Watch's health-tracking capabilities
Netizens are praising the Apple Watch’s ECG feature after it helped save an elderly woman by detecting her irregular heartbeat. The life-saving capability of this wearable has sparked widespread discussion, highlighting the growing importance of tech in healthcare.
Here's How Netizens Reacted-
The phone saved my friend’s life last Christmas. He was on his way home from working an overnight shift, ran in a pole, the car flipped and went over and embankment. The phone notified his mom, sister, and 911. — Avonie (@Islandlatte) October 8, 2024
/blockquote>
This happened to my dad as well. Probably saved his life! — MatthewBerman (@MatthewBerman) October 8, 2024
I had the same with my mom’s Apple Watch where it detected her AFIB. The first test they ran with their huge machine didn’t find anything. So the ER doctor insisted on getting another one due to the Apple watch alerts. Lo and behold it truly was AFIB and she’s alive because of… — John Hillier (@JohnMHillier) October 8, 2024
When I had an Apple Watch it detected that I had early stage pericarditis, I was only 16 years old and I was doing heavy sport everyday, without it I probably would have had a heart attack. — Max Musgrave | Ecom VSL Ads (@maxmvsgrave) October 8, 2024
My mom wears an Apple Watch and I want her to continue to because of this alone. WOW — ladidai (@ladidaix) see linkinbyeo (@ladidaix) October 9, 2024
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv