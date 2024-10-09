Advertisement
Apple Watch Series 10 Saves Elderly Woman By Detecting Irregular Heartbeat: Netizens React To Life-Saving Feature

Apple Watch Series 10 ECG Feature: An Apple Watch helped safeguard an elderly woman’s health by detecting atrial fibrillation (AFib), a potentially life-threatening heart condition. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 09, 2024, 06:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Apple Watch Series 10 ECG Feature: The Apple Watch Series 10 once again proved to be a life-saver when it detected an irregular heartbeat in an elderly woman, alerting her to a potential medical emergency.

The watch's advanced heart monitoring features promptly notified her of abnormal readings, prompting her to seek immediate medical attention. This incident highlights how Apple's cutting-edge health technology continues to play a crucial role in saving lives.

An Apple Watch helped safeguard an elderly woman’s health by detecting atrial fibrillation (AFib), a potentially life-threatening heart condition. The device’s ECG feature identified an irregular heartbeat, prompting her to seek urgent medical attention, and ensuring she received timely care. 

Nikias Molina shared the incident on X, explaining how his Apple Watch Series 10 detected his grandmother's irregular heartbeat. He also posted a photo of the watch alert, adding that "My Apple Watch Series 10 detected my grandmother's atrial fibrillation today using the ECG feature. She's now at the hospital and receiving the care she needs. I still can't believe it." 

The post quickly went viral on X, garnering over 2.2 million views as users chimed in with their own experiences of the Apple Watch's health-tracking capabilities 

Netizens are praising the Apple Watch’s ECG feature after it helped save an elderly woman by detecting her irregular heartbeat. The life-saving capability of this wearable has sparked widespread discussion, highlighting the growing importance of tech in healthcare.

Here's How Netizens Reacted- 

