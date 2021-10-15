Apple Watch Series 7 goes on sale in India today: Price, cashback offers and other details

New Delhi: Apple Watch Series 7 is all set to go on sale in India starting from Friday. Apple has announced cash back as well as EMI options on the purchase of the latest Apple Watch with immense health benefits.

Apple Watch Series 7 Pricing and Availability

Apple Watch Series 7 (41 mm) starts at Rs 41,900 but can be purchased for Rs 38,900 after cashback and Apple Watch Series 7 (45 mm) comes at Rs 44,900 but can be purchased for Rs 41,900 after the cashback. Consumers can also avail a 12-month no-cost EMI on HDFC Bank loans.

Apple Watch SE starts at Rs 29,900, and Apple Watch Series 3 starts at Rs 20,900. Apple Watch Series 7 is available from apple.com/in/store and through Apple Authorised Resellers and select carriers.

Apple Watch Series 7 features

Apple Watch Series 7 display has a unique refractive edge that makes full-screen watch faces and apps appear to seamlessly connect with the curvature of the case. At just 1.7 mm thin, the narrower borders of Apple Watch Series 7 maximise the screen area of the display while minimally changing the dimensions of the watch itself. Apple Watch Series 7 also features a user interface optimised for the larger display, a new QWERTY keyboard, plus two unique watch faces — Contour and Modular Duo — designed specifically for the new device. Users benefit from the same all-day 18-hour battery life,1 now complemented by 33 percent faster charging.

Available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, Apple Watch Series 7 is the most durable Apple Watch ever, with a stronger, more crack-resistant front crystal. It is the first Apple Watch to have an IP6X certification for resistance to dust, and maintains a WR50 water resistance rating.2

Apple Watch Series 7 colours

Apple Watch Series 7 introduces five beautiful new aluminium case finishes, including midnight, starlight, green, and a new blue and (PRODUCT)RED, along with a range of new band colours and styles. Stainless steel models are available in silver, graphite, and gold stainless steel, along with Apple Watch Edition in titanium and space black titanium. Apple Watch Nike and Apple Watch Hermès also introduce exclusive new bands and watch faces, and Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 3 continue in existing colours.