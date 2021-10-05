Apple Watch Series 7 India price officially announced, to be available from October 15: Check availability time specs and other details

New Delhi: Apple has officially announced Apple Watch Series 7 price and availabiliy in India and other countries.

Featuring the largest and most advanced Apple Watch display ever — and a reengineered Always-On Retina display with significantly more screen area and thinner borders

Apple Watch Series 7 will be available to order beginning Friday, October 8, at 5 a.m. PDT and available in stores starting Friday, October 15, said the Cupertino-headquartered company.

Apple Watch Series 7 Pricing and Availability

Customers in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, the UAE, the UK, the US, and more than 50 other countries and regions will be able to order Apple Watch Series 7 beginning at 5 a.m. PDT on Friday, October 8, with availability in stores beginning Friday, October 15.

Apple Watch Series 7 in India starts at Rs 41,900, Apple Watch SE starts at Rs 29,900, and Apple Watch Series 3 starts at Rs 20,900. Apple Watch Series 7 is available from apple.com/in/store and through Apple Authorised Resellers and select carriers.

Apple Watch Series 7 features

Apple Watch Series 7 display has a unique refractive edge that makes full-screen watch faces and apps appear to seamlessly connect with the curvature of the case. At just 1.7 mm thin, the narrower borders of Apple Watch Series 7 maximise the screen area of the display while minimally changing the dimensions of the watch itself. Apple Watch Series 7 also features a user interface optimised for the larger display, a new QWERTY keyboard, plus two unique watch faces — Contour and Modular Duo — designed specifically for the new device. Users benefit from the same all-day 18-hour battery life,1 now complemented by 33 percent faster charging.

Available in 41mm and 45mm sizes, Apple Watch Series 7 is the most durable Apple Watch ever, with a stronger, more crack-resistant front crystal. It is the first Apple Watch to have an IP6X certification for resistance to dust, and maintains a WR50 water resistance rating.2

Apple Watch Series 7 colours

Apple Watch Series 7 introduces five beautiful new aluminium case finishes, including midnight, starlight, green, and a new blue and (PRODUCT)RED, along with a range of new band colours and styles. Stainless steel models are available in silver, graphite, and gold stainless steel, along with Apple Watch Edition in titanium and space black titanium. Apple Watch Nike and Apple Watch Hermès also introduce exclusive new bands and watch faces, and Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 3 continue in existing colours.