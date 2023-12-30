trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2704357
BANK HOLIDAYS 2024

Bank To Remain Closed On January 1, 2024? Check List Of Bank Holidays

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 04:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bank To Remain Closed On January 1, 2024? Check List Of Bank Holidays File Photo

New Delhi: As the calendar turns to 2024, banks across the country are set to observe a national holiday on Monday, January 1, for New Year celebrations. This means that both private and public sector banks will remain closed on this day. However, for those who rely on online banking services, rest assured, as these services will remain accessible throughout the holiday.

Individuals need to be mindful of bank holidays and plan their visits accordingly. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has officially declared January 1 as a national bank holiday in observance of the New Year. (Also Read: Stock Market Holidays 2024: NSE, BSE To Remain Close On...; Check Full List Here)

The list released by the RBI not only includes national holidays but also highlights state-specific bank holidays. (Also Read: Small Savings Schemes: Govt Hikes Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana Interest Rate; Check New Rates Here)

It's crucial to note that different states may observe different holidays. To avoid any inconvenience, it is advisable to check with your local bank branch for their specific holiday list before planning any visits.

Here's a snapshot of the bank holidays in January 2024:

January 1 (Monday): New Year celebrated across the country

January 11 (Thursday): Missionary Day celebrated in Mizoram

January 12 (Friday): Swami Vivekananda Jayanti celebrated in West Bengal

January 13 (Saturday): Lohri celebrated in Punjab and other states

January 14 (Sunday): Makara Sankranti celebrated in other states

January 15 (Monday): Pongal celebrated in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Thiruvalluvar Day in Tamil Nadu

January 16 (Tuesday): Tusu Puja celebrated in West Bengal and Assam

January 17 (Wednesday): Guru Govind Singh Jayanti celebrated in several states

January 23 (Tuesday): Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti celebrated in many states

January 26 (Friday): Republic Day celebrated across India

January 31 (Wednesday): Me-Dam-Me-Phi celebrated in Assam

