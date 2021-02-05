हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Apple

Apple will not provide iOS15 update to these models, Check your status here

New Delhi: Apple is expected to make an announcement regarding iOS 15 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2021.

WWDC 2021 will take place in the second quarter of 2021. iOS 15 will bring an updated User Interference and a host of new features. The devices running on iOS 14 will be upgraded to the next version.

However, not all the devices running on iOS 14 will get the new iOS 15 updates.

iOS 15 Supported iPhones:

- iPhone SE (2nd Edition)

- iPhone 7

- iPhone 7 Plus

- iPhone 8

- iPhone 8 Plus

- iPhone X

- iPhone XR

- iPhone XS

- iPhone XS Max

- iPhone 11

- iPhone 11 Pro

- iPhone 11 Pro Max

- iPhone 12

- iPhone 12 Mini

- iPhone 12 Pro

- iPhone 12 Pro Max

iOS 15: These iPhones will not get the update:

- iPhone 6S

- iPhone 6S Plus

- iPhone SE (1st Edition)

The older iPhones are not capable of providing a seamless experience on iOS 15 due to their older hardware. This is the prime reason behind not getting the update.

Apple recently launched iOS 14.4 software update for the iPhone users across the world. Apple released the iOS 14 in the month of September, and iOS 14.4 comes as the fourth iteration of iOS 14.

 iOS 14.4 fixes the major bugs which were part of the last version. Apple stated that it has fixed three vulnerabilities which were under active attack by the hackers. Apple admitted that the security vulnerability with kernel allowed 'elevated privileges' to malicious applications. 

 

