Apple Wonderlust Event 2023: 4 iphones To Be Launched Today; Check Details Of Other Product Launches

New Delhi: The widely anticipated Apple event will kick off today (September 12) as Apple enthusiasts eagerly await developments on the unveiling. Apple could possibly unveil the release dates for iOS 17 and watchOS 10 alongside launching four iPhones at its Wonderlust event -- iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

But the spotlight isn't solely on iPhones; Apple's latest smartwatch lineup is anticipated to make an appearance with subtle changes. The Apple Watch Ultra is expected to retain its 49mm dimensions but come encased in a darker titanium shell. The Watch Series 9 may be powered by an updated S9 processor.

Although reports indicate to the USB-C port being available across all iPhone 15 models, an insightful Apple analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, hints that the enhanced data transfer speeds might be what Apple has in store for the Pro and Pro Max versions.

These premium offerings are anticipated to feature USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3 ports, while the standard iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are expected to sport USB 2.0 ports. Additionally, some variants of the Apple iPhone 15 are poised to support blazing-fast 35W charging.

Reports also have it that iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max may undergo a transformation, sporting titanium frames, slimmer bezels, and more repairable aluminum chassis, echoing the iPhone 14's design philosophy.

Meanwhile, reports have also cited that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max might boast a swifter A17 chip crafted using the cutting-edge 3nm process, while the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are likely to inherit the A16 chip from the iPhone 14 Pro.

From what seems from the leaked reports, the USB-C treatment might extend to the AirPods Pro, as per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Kuo's 2022 prediction about USB-C charging cases for AirPods seems to be on the verge of realization, though details about potential changes to the AirPods are anything but official.

While the iPhone 15 event promises a slew of exciting revelations, it's worth noting that other Apple innovations, such as new Macs and iPads, are rumored to remain under wraps until the traditional October announcements.