Apple Wonderlust Event: iPhone 15 Premium Models To Cost Little Higher Than Vanilla Models. Check Expected Price Of Entire Series

New Delhi: Tech enthusiast and iPhone lovers are keenly waiting for the Apple’s ‘Wonderlust’ event on September 12, 2023. Tech giant is expected to launch four new iPhones – iPhone 15, iPhone 15 plus, iPhone 15 pro and iPhone 15 pro max – alongside iOS 17. The event will be live-streamed at the official’s website of Apple at 10:30 pm IST.

iPhone 15 pro models may expected titanium frame

Unlike Vanilla models such as iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 plus, which may have the same Aluminium frame, the premium ones such as iPhone 15 pro and iPhone 15 pro max may sport titanium frame to provide better rigidity and a premium feel.

Vanilla iPhones might have Dynamic island, which was first introduced in iPhone 14 pro model. It’s a new interface to blend fun and function by consolidating your notifications, alerts, and activities into one interactive place.

Additionally, the Pro models might include the Action, a significant feature. Button, which would enable users to perform an action with just a click mute button, which would be in the same location.

Apple iPhone 15 series expected price

iPhone 15

128 GB - $799 (Rs 66,332.42)

256 GB - $899 (Rs 74, 340)

512 GB - $1,099 (Rs 91,240)

iPhone 15 Plus

128 GB - $899 (Rs 74,340)

256 GB - $999 (Rs 82,872)

512 GB - $1,199 (Rs 99,463)

iPhone 15 Plus

128 GB - $999 (Rs 82,872)

256 GB - $1,099 (Rs 91,147)

512 GB - $1299 (Rs 1,07,750)

1TB - $1499 (Rs 1,24,339)

iPhone 15 Pro Max

128 GB - $1,199 (Rs 99,477)

256 GB - $1,299 (Rs 1,07,750)

512 GB - $1,499 (Rs 1, 24, 339)

1TB - $1,699 (Rs 1,40,918)