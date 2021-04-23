Apple Worldwide Developers Conference 2021: New notifications, iPad home screen upgrades for iOS 15 and more

Apple is set to hold its Worldwide Developers Conference from June 7 and it is reportedly planning to come up with a major revamp of its mobile software, a redesigned iPad Home Screen, an updated Lock Screen, and additional privacy protections for its flagship devices.

It will also have changes in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. The Cupertino, California-based technology giant is also planning to announce the software updates, codenamed Sky.

Reportedly, the company is looking to announce a new feature that will help users to set different notification preferences which further will allow users to select if they are driving, working, sleeping, or custom categories of their choosing.

Automatic replies to messages will also see an improvement and there will be a sea change in the way of systemwide features for changing notifications.

There will be software changes in the recently launched iPad Pro and Apple is also planning to update the device’s Home Screen since first launching the product in 2010.

