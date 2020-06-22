Apple Worldwide Developers Conference kicks off today. India time, livestreaming, expected product launches

New Delhi: Apple is all set to lift the curtains on its online-only annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2020 on Monday (June 22).

Schedule and Timing of Apple WWDC 2020

This is the 31st year of the WWDC. The event will take place from Steve Jobs Theater between June 22 and June 26 featuring a keynote address from CEO Tim Cook, over 100 engineering sessions, a new developers' forum, and 1-on-1 labs featuring more than 1,000 Apple engineers.

The keynote event will start at 10 am PDT (10:30 pm IST).

Where to watch Apple WWDC 2020

WWDC20 will be broadcast through the Apple Developer app and website, as well via YouTube, the Apple TV Events tab and Apple.com's Events webpage.

What to expect from Apple WWDC 2020

Tech enthusiasts eagerly awaiting the online event may see Apple revealing new iOS 14 for iPhones and iPads along with ARM chip-driven Mac desktops, among others.

There would be updates on WatchOS and MacOS software to power Apple Watch, MacBooks, iMacs and Mac Pros, too.

The biggest announcement is expected to be break up with chip-maker Intel for its Mac desktops.

Apple has reportedly been working to replace Intel chips with its own design in Macs for years and may finally announce it on Monday during its online ‘WWDC20' developer conference. Apple's Mac chip design initiative is codenamed ‘Kalamata'.

Processors for Macs from Apple will use similar technology to those in iPhones and iPads, but Macs would still run the macOS and not the iOS.

Apple Developer app

Ahead of the WWDC 2020, the Cupertino-based tech giant released a Mac version of its Apple Developer app. Apple initially launched the app last last year but it was only available to iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV users to date. The macOS version provides various resources from developer-related news to videos showcasing new features for Apple operating systems. Apple has redesigned the app's Discover section to make it easier for developers to catch up on the latest stories, news, videos and more, the company.

With IANS Inputs