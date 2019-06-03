Apple WWDC 2019 kicks off today: Here's how to watch livestreaming

San Francisco: Apple is all set to kick off its annual developer conference WWDC 2019 in San Jose, California on Monday.

The tech giant is expected to unveil a slew of features and tools along with major updates on its iOS and MacOS ecosystem. Some reports also indicate that Apple could also refresh its Mac Pro during the event.

Apple may also reveal its Marzipan project too, which would make iPads more easier to use as a full laptop replacement.

The WWDC 2019 keynote will start at 10am PDT (10:30pm IST). The event will be live streamed across various platforms. You can watch the WWDC 2019 keynote live stream on the official Apple Events website.

Click this link to watch the Apple WWDC 2019 keynote live stream.

Last month, Apple launched new iPod touch with A10 Fusion chip. The new iPod touch starts at Rs 18,900 for the 32GB model, Rs 28,900 for the 128GB model and Rs 38,900 for the 256GB model in India.