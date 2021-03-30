Apple WWDC 2021 to happen virtually on June 7: Here’s what will be announced

Finally, the wait is over! Technology giant Apple has revealed the dates of its upcoming WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) and the event will happen on June 7 and it will end on June 11.

Apple plans to launch major updates to its software for all hardware platforms - iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, macOS and tvOS.

The firm also showcases new features coming in existing Apple devices and will also be rolling out developer and public beta versions to try it out before the final version gets released later this year.

The soon to launch iPhone 13 series, will come up with the latest iOS version and it is set to introduce iOS 15, tvOS 14, watchOS 8, iPadOS 15, and macOS 12.

“We love bringing our developers together each year at WWDC to learn about our latest technologies and to connect them with Apple engineers,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise and Education Marketing. “We are working to make WWDC21 our biggest and best yet, and are excited to offer Apple developers new tools to support them as they create apps that change the way we live, work, and play.”

Major announcements include the keynote and State of the Union stages, online sessions, 1:1 labs offering technical guidance and opportunity for developers to interact with Apple engineers and designers.

“Now through April 18, students can submit their Swift playground to the Swift Student Challenge. Winners will receive exclusive WWDC21 outerwear and a pin set,” stated the Apple Newsroom post.