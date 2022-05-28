हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
APPLE WWDC 2022

Apple WWDC 2022: Tech giant releases update for Developer app ahead of key event

Apple is preparing for the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022. 

Apple WWDC 2022: Tech giant releases update for Developer app ahead of key event

New Delhi: As the tech giant Apple is preparing for the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022, it has now updated the Apple Developer app with information about the 2022 event. The Apple Developer app has details on session videos, Digital Lounges, labs, coding challenges, and more for WWDC 2022, allowing developers to sign up to participate directly within the app, reports AppleInsider.

Developers can watch WWDC content together over FaceTime using the SharePlay function that has been added to the Apple Developer app, the report said.

Apple said that there are several enhancements, including improved search, keyboard shortcuts for iPadOS, and more.

The developers will be able to explore all that WWDC22 has to offer, including session videos, Digital Lounges, 1-on-1 labs, Coding and Design Challenges, and more.

"We have also fixed bugs and added various other enhancements. We have rebuilt our search to be more extensive and to support quoted phrases. And, also added more keyboard shortcuts for iPadOS," the company was quoted as saying.

The Apple Developer app can be downloaded from the App Store for free. It is available on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Also Read: IT Ministry issues draft norms to make non-personal user data available with govt

Recently, Apple had announced to kick off its flagship annual developer conference WWDC 2022 from June 6. Also Read: IDFC Bank hikes fixed deposit interest rates, check latest FD rates

