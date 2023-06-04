Apple WWDC 2023: Tech Giant Set To Unveil Bunch Of Products On June 5 - Check Direct Link To Watch The Event

New Delhi: Apple is all set to unveil a bunch of hardware and software products in its annual developer conference, which is scheduled to take place from June 5 to 9. It is highly anticipated that the tech giant will introduce new operating system iOS 17, much-awaited virtual reality headset, and new series of Macbooks and Mac desktops in the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023.

Apple WWDC 2023: Expected Launches

Fans are excited about the five-day developers conference from June 5, which is going to witness the launch of exciting products.

Apple is all ready to unveil its first-of-its-kind virtual reality headset dubbed as ‘Reality Pro’, which aims to compete against the other giant Meta whose quest VR headsets have been dominated the market place. It is expected to look alike a ‘Ski google’ that comes with a physical dial that lets you tune in or out of virtual reality. The device will be a stand-alone unit with a battery pack that is connected to it by a special wire. It is said to have an M2 chip with 16GB of RAM as far as technical specifications go.

Fans can also expect an advanced version of the Macbook Air with a 15-inch display that is expected to be powered with in-house Apple’s M2 chip.

Moreover, Apple is going to bring out the latest operating system for iPhones and iPads – iOS 17. The new operating system iOS 17 may first come in iPhone 15 that is expected to launch around September this year.

Apple WWDC 2023: How To Watch The Event

Apple is going to live stream the entire event including the keynote address on June 05, 2023 at 10:30 pm IST. It will be available for free to watch on Apple’s website and the official YouTube channel. Moreover, in case you miss the event, you can always watch the pre-recorded version that Apple will upload on YouTube channel once the event is over.