New Delhi: At the World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024, Apple released the much anticipated iOS 18 combining a host of customisation options. iOS 18 also introduces Apple Intelligence, the personal intelligence system for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

What's New In The iOS 18? Explained In 10 Points

1. Customisation

iPhone users have new ways to customise the Home Screen, Lock Screen, and Control Center. Now you can arrange apps and widgets in any open space on the Home Screen

2. Unified View For Photos

A simplified, single view displays a familiar grid, and new collections help users browse by themes without having to organise content into albums. Plus, collections can be pinned to keep favourites easily accessible

3. iMessage receives all-new text effects

Users can better express tone by adding formatting like bold, underline, italics, and strikethrough.

4. Messages via satellite

iOS 18 introduces Messages via satellite for the times when cellular and Wi-Fi connections aren’t available.

5. Enhancements to Mail

Mail also features a new digest view that pulls together all of the relevant emails from a business, allowing users to quickly scan for what’s important in the moment. Apple said, later this year, Mail will introduce new ways for users to manage their inbox and stay up to date.

6. Major Updates to Safari

Safari can surface key information about a webpage. Users. for example can review a summary to get the gist of an article; quickly see the location of a restaurant, hotel, or landmark; or listen to an artist’s track right from an article about the song or album.

7. Passwords App

Passwords app makes it easy for users to access their passwords, passkeys, Wi-Fi passwords, and verification codes.

8. New Privacy Features

iOS 18 gives users even more control with tools to manage who can see their apps, how contacts are shared, and how their iPhone connects to accessories. iOS 18 puts users in control by letting them choose to share only specific contacts with an app.

9. Apple Intelligence

With brand-new systemwide Writing Tools built into iOS 18, users can rewrite, proofread, and summarise text nearly everywhere they write, including Mail, Notes, Pages, and third-party apps.

10. ChatGPT Integrated Into Siri

Access to ChatGPT is integrated into Siri and systemwide Writing Tools across Apple’s platforms, allowing users to access its expertise — as well as its image- and document-understanding capabilities — without needing to jump between tools.



The developer beta of iOS 18 is available through the Apple Developer Program at developer.apple.com now. Public beta will be available through the Apple Beta Software Program next month at beta.apple.com. iOS 18 will be available this fall as a free software update for iPhone Xs and later.