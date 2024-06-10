New Delhi: Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), the much awaited tech conference, will kick off on June 10 with artificial intelligence (AI) being expected to be the limelight hogger amidst launch of several other features.

Here Is What To Expect From Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024

1. iOS 18: In this year's WWDC, Apple is expected to unveil iOS 18 for the iPhone along with updates to other operating systems. Apple is sharply looking to give a stiff competition to companies like Google and Microsoft in the AI space with the release of iOS 18. The new OS update is expected to bring new features and designs revolving around AI integration. It is anticipated that many of the iOS 18 features will also be included in iPadOS 18.

2. AI In Operating Systems: As per reports, Apple might get AI into its operating systems, keeping in mind its Siri --Apple's voice assistant that has been here for a decade now. News Agency IANS has reported that "Siri is rumoured to use large language models to better understand user queries and take actions within Apple's own apps. Apple may brand these AI features as 'Apple Intelligence' and integrate them across its apps."

3. watchOS 11: Rumour mills have it that the upcoming watchOS 11 might introduce new workout types and watch faces, although it may not be a major update this year.

4. VisionOS: Apple is also expected to release a new version of VisionOS, powering the VR headset.

WWDC is an event where the tech giant updates all its products with new software and features.