trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2669268
NewsTechnology
APPLE

Apple's 3Nm Chip Demand To Drop In 2024: Report

In 2023, Apple's MacBook and iPad shipments declined significantly by approximately 30 percent and 22 percent to 17 million and 48 million units, respectively.

Last Updated: Oct 01, 2023, 10:12 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Apple's 3Nm Chip Demand To Drop In 2024: Report File Photo

New Delhi: Apple's 3nm chipsets, which are just beginning to hit the market, with the Apple A17 Pro being the first, are expected to see a decline in demand in 2024. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, demand for this emerging technology may be weak next year, prompting major players to take a step back.

Apple is expected to reduce orders for 3nm chips next year, forcing the Netherlands-based semiconductor company ASML to reduce EUV equipment shipment by 20 to 30 percent. (Also Read: In PICS: India's 8 Most Expensive Weddings Of All Time)

"The sharp decline is attributed to the end of work-from-home (WFH) demand and diminishing user appeal for the new specifications (Apple Silicon and Mini-LED). Looking ahead to 2024, Apple's 3nm demand is negatively impacted by the lack of growth drivers for MacBook and iPad," Kuo wrote in a blog on Medium.

In 2023, Apple's MacBook and iPad shipments declined significantly by approximately 30 percent and 22 percent to 17 million and 48 million units, respectively. (Also Read: Bad News For LPG Customers! Commercial Cylinder Price Hiked By THIS Much - Check New Rates)

Moreover, the report suggested that chipmaker Qualcomm's 3nm demand for 2024 is also expected to be lower due to Huawei's decision to stop sourcing chips from Qualcomm, as well as the higher-than-anticipated penetration rate of Exynos 2400 in Samsung smartphones.

Huawei has recently made significant advances in chip development by outfitting its flagship Mate 60 and Mate 60 Pro with its own 7nm Kirin 9000S 5G processor. Previously, the Chinese company relied on Qualcomm's 4G flagship processors.

In addition, Samsung, which used Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chips in all Galaxy S23 models this year, plans to significantly reduce its orders.

The report further mentioned that Samsung, Micron, and SK Hynix aren't expected to launch memory expansion plans until 2025-2027.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train