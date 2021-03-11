हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Apple

Apple's big 'Make in India' push, iPhone 12 production to soon start in India

Apple has confirmed that its flagship and environment-friendly iPhone 12 smartphone will soon be produced in India for the local customers.

Apple&#039;s big &#039;Make in India&#039; push, iPhone 12 production to soon start in India

New Delhi: In a big update for Apple fans in India, the Cupertino-headquartered company is going to start production of its latest iPhone 12 in India, in line with PM Modi's vision of 'Make in India'.

Apple has confirmed that its flagship and environment-friendly iPhone 12 smartphone will soon be produced in India for the local customers. "We are proud to be starting production of iPhone 12 in India for our local customers," Apple told IANS in a statement.

Apple started manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017 with iPhone SE. Today, Apple manufactures some of its most advanced iPhones in India including XR, iPhone 11, and now iPhone 12.

Apple unveiled its much-awaited iPhone 12 series at a grand virtual event on October 13, 2020. The iPhone 12 series consists of the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. 

Notably, the iPhone 12 mini is the smallest and the most affordable model in the new series, the iPhone 12 is the successor to the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are designed by the Cupertino-based firm to succeed the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, respectively. All these smartphones come with 5G support and are powered by A14 Bionic chip developed by Apple. All these devices run on iOS 14 out-of-the-box.

