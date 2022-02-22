Apple's first foldable iPhone delayed again, may come in 2025: Know details here

New Delhi: Apple enthusiasts may have to wait a little longer to get their hands on a foldable iPhone model. As per new reports, Apple is unlikely to release the next-generation iPhone design factor before 2025.

The dossier on the status of yet-to-be-released foldable and rollable gadgets, which includes the foldable iPhone model, is shared by Ross Young, analyst at Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC). And reading through the analyst's hints, it's evident that Apple's launch will be delayed.

So, what's the deal with the delay? After all, Apple was generally anticipated to release its foldable iPhone between 2023 and 2024. According to the report, which cites supply chain sources, Apple is not in a rush to enter the foldable smartphone market. Those hoping for Apple to compete with Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series will have to wait a little longer.

Having said that, Apple is not entirely opposed to foldable gadgets. According to the same rumour, Apple may be considering a whole new form factor, such as a foldable notebook. According to Young, Apple is enthusiastic about the idea of a smartphone with dual use-cases.

This product's design appears to incorporate a full-size virtual keyboard as well as a real keyboard when unfolded. Consider it a larger (20-inch or so) Microsoft Surface Duo from Apple, so its performance may be closely scrutinised before it hits the market.

The unfortunate aspect is that, like the foldable iPhone, this one-of-a-kind gadget is not projected to be available before 2025, with Young proposing a launch date of 2026 or possibly 2027.

In any case, Apple's entry into the foldable arena will shift the market paradigm and let the technology soon become inexpensive, allowing other businesses to provide the features at a more affordable price.

