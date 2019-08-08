Apple's foldable device likely in 2021

San Francisco: Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch a foldable device in two years, more likely to be an iPad than an iPhone, analysts at Swiss investment bank UBS have predicted.

According to the consumer survey, more than a third of Apple customers showed interest in paying as much as $600 extra for a foldable iPhone, CNET reported on Wednesday.

Rumours of a foldable iPhone have popped up on numerous occasions over the past few years. Apple has also filed for patents for a flexible display with touch sensors and portions that open and close like a book, as well as a flexible iPhone that could be folded in half and grip a person's clothes.

Earlier in 2018, the iPhone-maker had secured a patent for foldable phone that focussed on a flexible hinge and the use of a fabric for its housing.

The Cupertino-based company is also expected to officially announce new iPhones, most likely at a September event.

The company will launch three iPhone 11 models this year. The D43 (internal name) would replace the iPhone XS Max, the D42 (internal name) would replace the iPhone XS and the N104 (internal name) would replace the iPhone XR.

The new iPhone 11 models, replacing the iPhone XS series, would have a triple rear camera setup, with all three sensors placed at the back, the report said.