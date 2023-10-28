trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2680951
Apple's Mac Launch Event On Oct 31: How To Watch Live Stream and What To Expect

What's unusual is the timing of the event. Instead of the standard morning slot at 10 AM PT, it's happening at 5:00 pm PT on October 30. So, if you're in India, you might want to brew some coffee to stay awake as the event starts at 5:30 early morning on October 31. 

Written By  Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 10:33 AM IST
Apple's Mac Launch Event On Oct 31: How To Watch Live Stream and What To Expect Apple scary fast event will begin on October 31 at 5:30 AM in India. Apple

New Delhi: Apple has surprised us with yet another event this year, happening about a month and a half after the big iPhone 15 launch. This event, called 'Scary Fast' in the invites, is expected to unveil some exciting new big-screen devices, like the next-gen Macbooks, just in time for Halloween.

How to watch the event? 

Now, let's talk about how to watch this event. You can catch all the action by tuning in to Apple's website or their official YouTube channel. Here's a direct link to make it super easy for you to join if you're a tech enthusiast or simply love all things Apple.

What to expect in the event? 

As for what to expect at this spooky event, there's not much official information out there. But there are some speculations. People are saying that Apple might unveil a new 24-inch iMac and refresh the MacBook Pro with some new chips, like the M3 and M3 Pro chips.

