New Delhi: Apple has surprised us with yet another event this year, happening about a month and a half after the big iPhone 15 launch. This event, called 'Scary Fast' in the invites, is expected to unveil some exciting new big-screen devices, like the next-gen Macbooks, just in time for Halloween.

What's unusual is the timing of the event. Instead of the standard morning slot at 10 AM PT, it's happening at 5:00 pm PT on October 30. So, if you're in India, you might want to brew some coffee to stay awake as the event starts at 5:30 early morning on October 31.

How to watch the event?

Now, let's talk about how to watch this event. You can catch all the action by tuning in to Apple's website or their official YouTube channel. Here's a direct link to make it super easy for you to join if you're a tech enthusiast or simply love all things Apple.

Get ready for a thrilling evening. Tune in for a special nighttime #AppleEvent on October 30 at 5 p.m. PT. — Apple (@Apple) October 24, 2023

What to expect in the event?

As for what to expect at this spooky event, there's not much official information out there. But there are some speculations. People are saying that Apple might unveil a new 24-inch iMac and refresh the MacBook Pro with some new chips, like the M3 and M3 Pro chips.