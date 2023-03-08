Apple's New MacBook Air And MacBook Pro With M3 Chip To Launch Soon: Report

New Delhi: Apple's upcoming 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air devices will reportedly feature an M3 chip. According to 9to5Mac, the tech giant is also planning to release an updated version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 chip.



The upcoming M3 chip will have an 8-core CPU like the M2 chip, but it is expected to be manufactured using TSMC's (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) latest 3nm process for improved performance and power efficiency, the report said. (Also Read: Twitter Chief Elon Musk Apologises For Mocking Former Disabled Employee In Tweet Storm)



The M2 chip, as well as its higher-end Pro and Max variants, are manufactured using TSMC's second-generation 5nm process. The report said that it's unclear when exactly Apple plans to introduce all these new Macs. (Also Read: Cyber Fraud: How To Avoid Bank-Related Scams? Follow These Tips)



However, it is expected that at least the new MacBook Air will be introduced in June at WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) 2023. The tech giant introduced the existing MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro alongside the M2 chip at WWDC 2022.



Apple will likely launch its second-generation AR (Augmented Reality)/MR (Mixed Reality) headset, featuring two high-end and low-end models, in 2025.



Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, said that the high-end and low-end will be developed and produced by Luxcaseict (a Chinese electronic components manufacturer) and Foxconn (a Taiwanese multinational electronics manufacturer), respectively.