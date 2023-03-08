topStoriesenglish2581204
NewsTechnology
APPLE MACBOOK AIR

Apple's New MacBook Air And MacBook Pro With M3 Chip To Launch Soon: Report

The upcoming M3 chip will have an 8-core CPU like the M2 chip.

Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 01:40 PM IST|Source: IANS

Trending Photos

Apple's New MacBook Air And MacBook Pro With M3 Chip To Launch Soon: Report

New Delhi: Apple's upcoming 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air devices will reportedly feature an M3 chip. According to 9to5Mac, the tech giant is also planning to release an updated version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 chip.

The upcoming M3 chip will have an 8-core CPU like the M2 chip, but it is expected to be manufactured using TSMC's (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company) latest 3nm process for improved performance and power efficiency, the report said. (Also Read: Twitter Chief Elon Musk Apologises For Mocking Former Disabled Employee In Tweet Storm)

The M2 chip, as well as its higher-end Pro and Max variants, are manufactured using TSMC's second-generation 5nm process. The report said that it's unclear when exactly Apple plans to introduce all these new Macs. (Also Read: Cyber Fraud: How To Avoid Bank-Related Scams? Follow These Tips)

However, it is expected that at least the new MacBook Air will be introduced in June at WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) 2023. The tech giant introduced the existing MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro alongside the M2 chip at WWDC 2022.

Apple will likely launch its second-generation AR (Augmented Reality)/MR (Mixed Reality) headset, featuring two high-end and low-end models, in 2025.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, said that the high-end and low-end will be developed and produced by Luxcaseict (a Chinese electronic components manufacturer) and Foxconn (a Taiwanese multinational electronics manufacturer), respectively.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When writer Gabriel Garca Marquez was born in 1927
DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?
DNA Video
DNA: Labor lynching video turned out to be fake
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme' decision on appointment of EC
DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011