New Delhi: Starting September 5, Apple has asked employees to come to the office at least three days per week. Apple CEO Tim Cook sent an email to employees about the new hybrid work-from-home policy, which The Verge obtained. Cook stated in his email that employees are expected to work on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with the additional third day determined by individual teams. Employees will also be able to work remotely twice a week.

Apple has repeatedly pushed its work out of the office. The Cupertino-based company was supposed to implement the hybrid work policy on January 23, but due to employee backlash, Apple pushed the date back indefinitely. Read More: Big lay offs in Apple! Company fires nearly 100 contract workers to stop hiring and spending

Cook and Craig Federighi, SVP of software engineering, sent memos to employees. This is what it says: Read More: OnePlus to launch a foldable phone soon? CEO Pete Lau hints at display

“Teams participating in the pilot will come to the office three days each week, with Tuesday and Thursday as set days across the company, but now the third day you come in will be decided by your teams. Each team will work through the decision about which day is right for them, and you’ll hear from your leaders soon. As before, many employees will have the option of working remotely two days a week. Depending on your role, you will also have the option to work remotely for up to four weeks a year,” Cook’s memo to the employee read.

Cook stated that the revised framework will improve the team's flexibility while preserving in-person collaboration. He also urged employees and their families to get vaccinated and booster shots to help slow the virus's spread.

Craig Federighi, Apple's SVP of software engineering, also mentioned in the memo that employees will be required to work from the office on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

"As you can see from Tim's note, we're changing the pilot so that our three days in the office include two days with all of us working together in the office on Tuesday and Thursday (our company-wide days), and one additional in-office day chosen by your team, with a focus on collaboration with your immediate coworkers." Please share your thoughts on your team's third in-office day with your manager over the next week. This will assist them in determining which day works best for the entire team," he explained.