Apps we will miss: Check our Yearender 2020 to find out 5 such apps

New Delhi: Amid ongoing border standoff with China, India has banned hundreds of Chinese mobile applications in 2020. In its latest move, the Centre in November banned 43 more Chinese mobile applications, taking the total number of apps banned in the country to over 250.

Earlier on June 29, the government had blocked access to 59 mobile apps and on September 2, 2020, another 118 apps were banned under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. It is to be noted that India banned 47 Chinese apps which were clones of 59 Chinese apps banned in June.

While many apps are trying to work out a way to re-enter India --case in point, the popular mobile game PUBG --it will be too early to predict when and how these apps will make their re-entry.

Meanwhile, here are the most popular apps that we will miss.

TikTok

TikTok is a Chinese short-video making platform. One can record and edit 15-second multi-clip videos with audio, effects and new creative tools. Owned by Chinese technology company ByteDance, TikTok claimed to have over 120 million monthly active users in India, as on April 2020.

PUBG

The immensely popular PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile app was among the 118 Chinese apps that the Indian government banned in September over national security concerns. PUBG Corporation in November said it is making a comeback to the India market with the creation of an Indian subsidiary and a new game. To get the ban lifted, PUBG Corp made the decision to no longer authorise the PUBG Mobile franchise to China-based Tencent Games in India. The company, however, did not disclose the launch date of PUBG Mobile India.

CamScanner

CamScanner is a mobile app that allows iOS and Android devices or smartphones to be used as image scanners. Users can scan documents and share the photo as either a JPEG or PDF using CamScanner.

WeChat

Chinese tech giant Tencent's WeChat messaging app is equivalent to Facebook owned most popular instant messaging app WhatsApp. Though WeChat's popularity in India could never reach the same level as that of WhatsApp, the messaging app was nevertheless used by many urban smartphone users.

UC Browser

UC Browser is part of the Alibaba Digital Media and Entertainment Group. It is is a web browser developed by mobile internet company UCWeb, a subsidiary of the Alibaba Group. Some other very popular apps by Alibaba that users will miss include AliSuppliers Mobile App, Alibaba Workbench, AliExpress and Alipay Cashier.