topStoriesenglish
NewsTechnology
SAMSUNG

Are Samsung smartphones safe? THIS Samsung device HACKED thrice in hacking competition; Details here

The erroneous input validation attack against the Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone was also successfully carried out by another team going by the moniker of "Chim.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 08, 2022, 05:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Are Samsung smartphones safe? THIS Samsung device HACKED thrice in hacking competition; Details here

New Delhi: A Samsung S22 smartphone was successfully broken into three times on the first day of the Zero-Day Initiative's Pwn2Own Toronto 2022 hacking competition and once on the second. Team STAR Labs successfully used their erroneous input validation attack against the Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone on Day 1 of the competition. The winning team won 5 Master of Pwn points and $50,000 (INR 41 lakhs) in prize money.

The erroneous input validation attack against the Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone was also successfully carried out by another team going by the moniker of "Chim. " 5 Master of Pwn points and $25,000 (INR 20 lakhs) were awarded to Team Chim for their victory.

On Day 2 of the competition, the Samsung Galaxy S22 was the target of another successful hacking effort by team Interrupt Labs, who were able to use their faulty input validation technique against the Samsung smartphone. For this successful hack, the team received $25,000 (INR 20 lakhs) and Master of Pwn points.

Multiple technological gadgets were "pwn3d" during the competition; Team DEVORE won $100,000 and 10 Master of Pwn points for successfully launching two separate stack-based buffer overflow attacks against a Mikrotik router and a Canon printer.

Printers, routers, smartphones, and even smart speakers weren't protected from malware. The Sonos One Speaker was successfully attacked by Team Secure using two flaws, earning them $60,000 and six Mast of Pwn points. The SOnos One Speaker was successfully attacked by Team STAR Labs using one special flaw and one well-known bug, earning them $22,500 and 4.5 Master of Pwn points.

This year's Pwn2Own Toronto 2022, which is in its tenth year, features 26 competitors and teams working to compromise 66 goals in various categories. On Day 1 of the event, prizes totaling $400,000 were given out.

Live Tv

SamsungSamsung S22

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections
DNA Video
DNA: When Japan attacked Pearl Harbor in 1941
DNA Video
DNA: Opposition will surround the Modi Government in Winter Session
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of BJP's 'farewell' from MCD after 15 years
DNA Video
DNA: Terror of TTP in Pakistan!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for the death of four children in Ambikapur?
DNA Video
DNA: Very special and unique pictures of the moon
DNA Video
DNA : In 2023, only India will be able to save the world from recession
DNA Video
DNA : 'Attack' on Farooq Abdullah's 'anti-army thinking'
DNA Video
DNA: Most accurate analysis of Exit Polls