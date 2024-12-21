Are You A Prime Video User? Amazon’s New Rules Might Disappoint You– Here’s Why

New Delhi: Amazon is set to introduce changes to its device-sharing rules starting January 2025 and it may not be ideal for everyone. Currently, Prime members can stream Prime Video on up to five devices, including TVs. However, with the new update Prime Video streaming would be limited to two televisions per account. An additional subscription will be required if you wish to watch it on a third TV. This shift is set to impact how Prime members access content on multiple devices.

According to an official statement from the company, “As part of your Prime membership, you and your household are entitled to enjoy Prime Video on up to five devices. Starting January 2025, we are updating our usage terms in India to include up to two TVs as part of your five devices entitlement. You can manage your devices on your Settings page or buy another Prime membership to watch Prime Video on more devices."

Currently, Amazon Prime subscribers can log in to Prime Video on up to 10 devices which include phones, laptops, tablets, and TVs. However, with the new rules coming into effect, this limit will be reduced to five devices.

Amazon Prime Membership Plans and Prices

Amazon India offers a variety of Prime membership plans to suit different preferences and budgets:

- Monthly Plan (Rs 299): This plan includes perks like free one- or two-day deliveries, access to Prime Video and Prime Music, exclusive deals, and more.

- Quarterly Plan (Rs 599): Covering three months, this plan provides the same benefits as the monthly option at a slightly reduced cost per month.

- Annual Plan (Rs 1,499): Ideal for long-term savings, this plan offers full Prime benefits, making it the most economical choice overall.

- Prime Lite Annual Plan (Rs 799): A budget-friendly option, this plan includes free two-day delivery and access to Prime Video (with ads) in HD on mobile devices. However, it does not include Prime Music or some additional features available in the standard plan.