Are you a WhatsApp user? Check out the upcoming features

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp is currently working on a lot of new features that it plans to release in the upcoming weeks. These features are Photo Quality, Link Previews, Multi-Device Support and View Once and more. The whole new set of features will be live on Android and iOS soon.

Check out the upcoming features of WhatsApp:

Redesigned in-app notifications: According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on improving in-app notifications which will further enable users to check more details in the notification banner, images, videos, GIFs and stickers. With this feature, users can further expand the in-app notifications in order to show the chat preview. Users will be able to scroll up and down the view to see old and new messages.

View Once: WhatsApp has also started coming up with the View Once feature to its beta app. This feature will allow users to share photos and videos that disappear when they are seen the first time. WABetaInfo further revealed that screenshots aren’t blocked and that the sender won’t be notified if the recipient has taken a screenshot of the image or video shared once.

Voice Waveforms: WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature called voice waveforms that will show voice waveforms against a progress bar when users listen to a voice message. This feature is further being developed for WhatsApp’s iOS-based platform. Now, WhatsApp is also developing the feature for its Android-based app. It is still under development phase.

