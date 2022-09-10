Are you being tracked through WhatsApp? Check in a few clicks

New Delhi: Be it office or home, WhatsApp has become the best communicator in every place. It is also one of the most used instant messaging apps worldwide. WhatsApp is improving its feature day by day with the demand of time. WhatsApp web and multidevice support features were rolled out by the company some time ago. These features are proving very useful to users.

Just as every coin has two sides, it also has. Many times with these features someone can read your messages or watch over you. Many peoples in the world have been a victim of this. But how one can know that someone is watching over you? Continue reading to find out the easiest and simplest way to know this.

It is very easy for your friends or relatives or any person to whom you are close to watch over your WhatsApp chat. Only they have to do is take your phone for a few minutes and have a few clicks. Wondering to know how one can do with a few clicks? Here is the answer.

There is not always the case of hacking. Without hacking, someone can also read your messages with the WhatsApp web or multi-device support facility. These are the features with which you can use WhatsApp on more than one device. In WhatsApp web, the primary device needs an internet connection but in multi device support facility, there is no need for an internet connection in the primary device.

If someone once gets your phone they can use your WhatsApp without your permission.

How to check whether your messages are read by others or not?

- Open your WhatsApp app.

- Click on the three dots available in the upper right corner of the app.

- Click on the Linked device option.

After clicking on the option, you will get the list of devices where your WhatsApp is logged in.

How to avoid this?

With the use of additional security features, you will be rid off. Another way is after clicking on the Linked device option, you will get lists of devices where your WhatsApp is logged in. You can also log out from there.