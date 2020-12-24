Are you iPhone 12 user? You may get better internet speed on 4G LTE than 5G

New Delhi: Apple recently launched its iPhone 12 series. This is the first iPhone series to sport 5G capabilities. The phone sold like hotcakes and became one of the most sold 5G smartphones on the planet for the year 2020.

However, the network speed on 5G is slower than that of 4G.

Apple in a very typical fashion launched its 'nationwide 5G' network. Apple particularly stressed upon this feature at the Apple iPhone 12 launch event on October 13.

According to the PC Mag test, the system is based on the Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) which makes use of 4G channels for the 5G coverage.

This resulted in reduced data speed in real-time in a comparison with 4G LTE network over the same spectrum.

PC Mag explained that there is an issue with the Dynamic Spectrum Sharing (DSS) that it makes use of existing onboard dedicated channels.

However, if this is not available, then the DDS lets the carrier use 'odds and ends' of unused 4G channel for 5G network.

The test was performed in eight various locations at the New York City by toggling between 4G and 5G networks.

Except for one location that had 5G UWB support, the DSS 5G consistently delivered lower speeds in comparison with 4G LTE.

Verizon in a statement said, “For most customers, performance on our 5G nationwide network will be similar to 4G.

DSS is new technology and we are continuing to modify it as we go. We expect performance improvement through 2021 and beyond,” Verizon said in a statement.

