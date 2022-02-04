Are you new to Netflix? Here’s how to improve user experience

New Delhi: With around 222 million subscribers globally, Netflix has swiftly become one of the most popular streaming service platforms. It now supports a variety of programming created in India, for India, and by India. Naturally, Indians make up a sizable portion of the millions of subscribers. If you're one of the Netflix members who hasn't yet discovered the wonders that the service can bring to your viewing experience, keep reading as we reveal some extremely useful and simple tips and methods. These pointers will make your user experience even better than it is now.

No bar in language

Netflix has minimised the distinctions created by language and has emerged as a platform that focuses solely on content. As a result, you can sit in a flat in Delhi and watch a drama set in South Korea, Spain, or Germany with no trouble. While the player is running, navigate to Audio and Subtitles > Select the desired audio and subtitle language.

Watch what you like

Netflix uses an algorithm to serve your choices and select a few options that match your preferences. The 'More Like This' option is what you need. If you appreciate a Martin Scorsese film, for example, the 'More Like This' option will offer you films with similar content mass and quality.

Keep your collection intact

Some shows and movies have a strong emotional influence on you, and you want to watch them again and again. In other cases, you may not have enough time to begin the show you want to watch and wish to earmark it so that you can return to it later. The 'My List' function will assist you in creating a watchlist of your favourite movies and shows. The Plus (+) icon is used to add a Netflix show to your queue.

Netflix reminds you too

Netflix advertises the premiere of a new show or movie weeks before it is scheduled to debut. You can set a reminder for any future material that you are looking forward to seeing on the streaming platform. Add the show/movie to your 'My List,' and then select the 'Remind Me' option to be notified when it is released on the platform.

Watch it anywhere. anytime.

Netflix, despite being a streaming service, may also be used as a storage platform because it allows you to download episodes of your favourite show or a whole movie. If you don't have access to the internet, you may just access your downloads and watch that episode you've been meaning to watch.

Live TV

