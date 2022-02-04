Are you using THESE passwords? take necessary steps immediately

New Delhi: Every year, security solutions business NordPass publishes a list of the "Top 200 most frequent passwords." Hackers and crooks can crack the passwords on the list in a matter of minutes. Some passwords can be cracked in seconds by these hackers.

The most commonly used names as passwords are included in the list. So, if you use any of the passwords listed below, change them right away.

List of weak passwords

Abhishek

Aditya

Ashish

Anjali

Archana

Anuradha

Deepak

Dinesh

Ganesh

Gaurav

Gayathri

Hanuman

Hariom

Harsha

Krishna

Khushi

Karthik

Lakshmi

Lovely

Manish

Manisha

Mahesh

Naveen

Nikhil

Priyanka

Prakash

Poonam

Prashant

Prasad

Pankaj

Pradeep

Praveen

Rashmi

Rahul

Rajkumar

Rakesh

Ramesh

Rajesh

Sairam

Sachin

Sanjay

Sandeep

Sweety

Suresh

Santosh

Simran

Sandhya

Sunny

Tinkle

Vishal

What is a strong password?

The most common passwords are names, dates of birth, phone numbers, and other personal information. According to security experts, such passwords can be cracked in a matter of minutes, if not seconds.

What is the definition of a secure password? According to cybersecurity experts, a strong and secure password should include alphabets, numbers, special characters, and other elements. Although remembering such a complicated password may be tough, it will protect your account, money, and personal information.

How to set up a strong password?

-Mix in alphabets, numbers, special characters, and other elements.

-Never use your name, phone number, date of birth, or other personal information as a password.

-Change your password on a regular basis.

-Never use the same password more than once.

-Never reuse a password across many accounts.

-For further security, use a facial recognition lock in addition to passwords.

