Are you using THESE passwords? take necessary steps immediately

New Delhi: Every year, security solutions business NordPass publishes a list of the "Top 200 most frequent passwords." Hackers and crooks can crack the passwords on the list in a matter of minutes. Some passwords can be cracked in seconds by these hackers.
The most commonly used names as passwords are included in the list. So, if you use any of the passwords listed below, change them right away.
List of weak passwords
Abhishek
Aditya
Ashish
Anjali
Archana
Anuradha
Deepak
Dinesh
Ganesh
Gaurav
Gayathri
Hanuman
Hariom
Harsha
Krishna
Khushi
Karthik
Lakshmi
Lovely
Manish
Manisha
Mahesh
Naveen
Nikhil
Priyanka
Prakash
Poonam
Prashant
Prasad
Pankaj
Pradeep
Praveen
Rashmi
Rahul
Rajkumar
Rakesh
Ramesh
Rajesh
Sairam
Sachin
Sanjay
Sandeep
Sweety
Suresh
Santosh
Simran
Sandhya
Sunny
Tinkle
Vishal
What is a strong password?
The most common passwords are names, dates of birth, phone numbers, and other personal information. According to security experts, such passwords can be cracked in a matter of minutes, if not seconds.
What is the definition of a secure password? According to cybersecurity experts, a strong and secure password should include alphabets, numbers, special characters, and other elements. Although remembering such a complicated password may be tough, it will protect your account, money, and personal information.
How to set up a strong password?
-Mix in alphabets, numbers, special characters, and other elements.
-Never use your name, phone number, date of birth, or other personal information as a password.
-Change your password on a regular basis.
-Never use the same password more than once.
-Never reuse a password across many accounts.
-For further security, use a facial recognition lock in addition to passwords.
#mute