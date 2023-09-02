trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2656814
NewsTechnology
ASIA CUP 2023

Asia Cup 2023: How And Where To Watch India Vs Pakistan Match Live Streaming For Free; Check Details

The Asia Cup 2023, co-hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan, began on August 30. Both India and Pakistan are in Group A, making this match a significant showdown. However, there's a slight chance of rain potentially affecting the game, according to weather agencies.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 03:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Asia Cup 2023: How And Where To Watch India Vs Pakistan Match Live Streaming For Free; Check Details File Photo

New Delhi: The highly anticipated Asia Cup 2023 clash between India and Pakistan is just around the corner. The match is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm IST, with India is going to bat first after winning the toss. The match is happening at Sri Lanka's Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

The Asia Cup 2023, co-hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan, began on August 30. It has already captured the cricketing world's attention. Both India and Pakistan are in Group A, making this match a significant showdown. However, there's a slight chance of rain potentially affecting the game, according to weather agencies.

As of now, Pakistan is leading the Asia Cup Group A Points Table with 2 points, while Group B is led by Sri Lanka.

How and Where to watch India vs Pakistan Asia cup 2023 match free

Now, the burning question on every cricket fan's mind: how can you watch the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match live, and for free?

For viewers in India, Star Sports Television is the go-to source for live coverage. The match will be broadcasted on various Star Sports channels, including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Free Live Streaming On OTTs

The good news for cricket enthusiasts is that you can also catch the action for free on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. This is an excellent option for those who prefer to watch the game on their mobile devices or computers.

Jio TV is also offering free live streaming of the nail-bitting cricket match between two ardent rivals. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train