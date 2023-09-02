Asia Cup 2023: How And Where To Watch India Vs Pakistan Match Live Streaming For Free; Check Details

New Delhi: The highly anticipated Asia Cup 2023 clash between India and Pakistan is just around the corner. The match is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm IST, with India is going to bat first after winning the toss. The match is happening at Sri Lanka's Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

The Asia Cup 2023, co-hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan, began on August 30. It has already captured the cricketing world's attention. Both India and Pakistan are in Group A, making this match a significant showdown. However, there's a slight chance of rain potentially affecting the game, according to weather agencies.

As of now, Pakistan is leading the Asia Cup Group A Points Table with 2 points, while Group B is led by Sri Lanka.



How and Where to watch India vs Pakistan Asia cup 2023 match free

Now, the burning question on every cricket fan's mind: how can you watch the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 match live, and for free?

For viewers in India, Star Sports Television is the go-to source for live coverage. The match will be broadcasted on various Star Sports channels, including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Free Live Streaming On OTTs

The good news for cricket enthusiasts is that you can also catch the action for free on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. This is an excellent option for those who prefer to watch the game on their mobile devices or computers.

Jio TV is also offering free live streaming of the nail-bitting cricket match between two ardent rivals.