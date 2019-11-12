ASUS launches new AMD-powered laptops

New Delhi: ASUS, in collaboration with Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), on Tuesday launched the first AMD powered ZenBook and ZenBook Flip at a starting price of Rs 59,990 in India.
"The two laptops champion the cause of present-day creative individuals and multi-tasking professionals by offering the perfect blend of mobility with design, weight with specs, and powerful computing performance to execute a multitude of tasks," Arnold Su, Business Head, PC, Gaming And Commercial Products, ASUS India, said in a statement.
The ZenBook 14 UM431DA is powered by second-generation Ryzen 5 3500U Mobile Processor with Radeon Vega 8 graphics. The ergo lift design at 1.39 kg is packed in a 15.9 mm case. It promises 12-hour battery life and comes with a fingerprint sensor.
Meanwhile, the ZenBook Flip 14 UM462DA is powered by 2nd generation Ryzen 7 3700U Mobile Processor with the latest AMD Radeon Vega 10 graphics for supreme visuals on the go.
It comes with an IR camera for fast and secure facial log-in, FHD IPS touch screen and a stylus pen.
Additionally, ASUS also showcased AMD powered, ultra-slim gaming laptop, the ROG Zephyrus G, and a gaming desktop ROG Strix GL10DH.
"We also have a stupendous AMD powered gaming laptop, GA502 along with the first AMD CPU powered gaming desktop ROG Strix GL10DH. We are hopeful that India`s new-age clan of creative mavericks and multitasking individuals will appreciate the latest offering," Arnold added.