close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Asus

ASUS launches new AMD-powered laptops

The ZenBook 14 UM431DA is powered by second-generation Ryzen 5 3500U Mobile Processor with Radeon Vega 8 graphics. The ergo lift design at 1.39 kg is packed in a 15.9 mm case. It promises a 12-hour battery life and comes with a fingerprint sensor.

ASUS launches new AMD-powered laptops

New Delhi: ASUS, in collaboration with Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), on Tuesday launched the first AMD powered ZenBook and ZenBook Flip at a starting price of Rs 59,990 in India.

"The two laptops champion the cause of present-day creative individuals and multi-tasking professionals by offering the perfect blend of mobility with design, weight with specs, and powerful computing performance to execute a multitude of tasks," Arnold Su, Business Head, PC, Gaming And Commercial Products, ASUS India, said in a statement.

The ZenBook 14 UM431DA is powered by second-generation Ryzen 5 3500U Mobile Processor with Radeon Vega 8 graphics. The ergo lift design at 1.39 kg is packed in a 15.9 mm case. It promises 12-hour battery life and comes with a fingerprint sensor.

Meanwhile, the ZenBook Flip 14 UM462DA is powered by 2nd generation Ryzen 7 3700U Mobile Processor with the latest AMD Radeon Vega 10 graphics for supreme visuals on the go.

Live TV

It comes with an IR camera for fast and secure facial log-in, FHD IPS touch screen and a stylus pen.

Additionally, ASUS also showcased AMD powered, ultra-slim gaming laptop, the ROG Zephyrus G, and a gaming desktop ROG Strix GL10DH.

"We also have a stupendous AMD powered gaming laptop, GA502 along with the first AMD CPU powered gaming desktop ROG Strix GL10DH. We are hopeful that India`s new-age clan of creative mavericks and multitasking individuals will appreciate the latest offering," Arnold added.

 

Tags:
AsusAsus laptopsAMD-powered laptops
Next
Story

WhatsApp sues Israeli firm NSO Group over phone hacking scandal

Must Watch

PT9M3S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, 12th November 2019