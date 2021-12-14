हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Asus

ASUS launches rugged Chromebook with dual-core processor, 4GB fast RAM in India

The ASUS Chromebook CX1101 is priced at Rs 19,999 on Flipkart.

ASUS launches rugged Chromebook with dual-core processor, 4GB fast RAM in India

New Delhi: Taiwanese tech giant ASUS on Monday launched its new 11.6-inch Chromebook CX1101 powered by Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core processor, 4GB fast RAM, fast 64GB Solid-state eMMC storage and Google Chrome OS.

The ASUS Chromebook CX1101 is priced at Rs 19,999 on Flipkart. As an introductory offer, consumers can avail the Chromebook at a special discount of Rs 18,990 between December 15 to 21, 2021. Users can also avail 10 per cent instant discount with SBI Bank cards and EMI transactions among no-cost EMI (for 6 months).

"With the rapidly evolving education and enterprise market in the country, it is imperative that we support consumers with the right tools and technology for remote working and hybrid learning environments. Looking at the outstanding response received for ASUS Chromebook, the new variant CX1101 is designed to empower on-the-go lifestyles, with solid features and durability for all your travel requirements," Leon Yu, Regional Director, India and South Asia, ASUS said in a statement.

The Chromebook comes with an Anti-glare HD Display mounted to a 180-degree lay- flat capable hinge that is tested for 30,000 open and close life-cycle tests, and is Military-grade.

It also comes with HD camera, stereo loudspeakers, dual-band Wi-Fi 5, up to Bluetooth 5.2, a 42Wh battery and 45W USB-C fast charger.

The laptop includes a full complement of smart productivity features, including all-school-day battery life, and a versatile selection of I/O ports, the brand claims.

In addition, the machine features an edge-to-edge keyboard with full-size keys with 1.5mm key travel, rated for up to an incredible 10 million keystrokes.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AsusChromebookIntel
Next
Story

HP launches affordable printer at Rs 10,200 in India

Must Watch

PT2M2S

Zee Top 10: Big terrorist attack in Srinagar, bus carrying policemen attacked