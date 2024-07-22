ASUS M3702 PC Launched In India With AI-Powered Noise Cancellation Under Rs 70,000; Check Specs, Price

ASUS M3702 PC India Launch: ASUS has rolled out its new All-in-One PC (AIO), the ASUS M3702, in the Indian market. The PC has a Dolby Atmos and AI-powered two-way noise cancellation to deliver an immersive sound experience.

The ASUS M3702 supports ASUS Sonic Master for a premium audio experience. Moreover, the PC is pre-installed with Windows 11 Home and a Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021 subscription. Adding further, it includes a wireless keyboard and optical mouse.

Discover the future of home computing with the new ASUS AIO M3702. Sleek, powerful, and ready for your every task. Now Available at https://t.co/UI2PhTsm2N Don't miss out!#ASUSIndia #aio #aiopc #amdryzen pic.twitter.com/lXRMqiBanO — ASUS India (@ASUSIndia) July 19, 2024

ASUS M3702 PC Price And Availability:

Consumers can purchase the ASUS M3702 personal computer at Rs 60,990. It is available from today through both online (ASUS e-shop, ASUS Exclusive stores and Amazon.in/Flipkart) and offline channels.

ASUS M3702 PC Specifications:

The device sports a 27-inch Full HD IPS anti-glare display with a 75Hz refresh rate, powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor. Its sleek form factor is designed for everyday tasks, featuring a NanoEdge display with an impressive 91% screen-to-body ratio.

The display also supports a 100% sRGB colour gamut and 178° wide-view technology. For connectivity, the device includes Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, an HDMI-in port, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and a convenient SD card reader. It also has a 1080p FHD webcam with a physical privacy shutter for secure video calls.

Adding further, the M3702 enhances security with a built-in Kensington lock slot, offering simple and effective physical protection.