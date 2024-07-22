Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2769045
NewsTechnology
ASUS

ASUS M3702 PC Launched In India With AI-Powered Noise Cancellation Under Rs 70,000; Check Specs, Price

The ASUS M3702 PC enhances security with a built-in Kensington lock slot, offering simple and effective physical protection. 

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jul 22, 2024, 04:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

ASUS M3702 PC Launched In India With AI-Powered Noise Cancellation Under Rs 70,000; Check Specs, Price Image Credit: ASUS (Official Website)

ASUS M3702 PC India Launch: ASUS has rolled out its new All-in-One PC (AIO), the ASUS M3702, in the Indian market. The PC has a Dolby Atmos and AI-powered two-way noise cancellation to deliver an immersive sound experience.

The ASUS M3702 supports ASUS Sonic Master for a premium audio experience. Moreover, the PC is pre-installed with Windows 11 Home and a Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021 subscription. Adding further, it includes a wireless keyboard and optical mouse.

ASUS M3702 PC Price And Availability: 

Consumers can purchase the ASUS M3702 personal computer at Rs 60,990. It is available from today through both online (ASUS e-shop, ASUS Exclusive stores and Amazon.in/Flipkart) and offline channels.  

ASUS M3702 PC Specifications: 

The device sports a 27-inch Full HD IPS anti-glare display with a 75Hz refresh rate, powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor. Its sleek form factor is designed for everyday tasks, featuring a NanoEdge display with an impressive 91% screen-to-body ratio. 

The display also supports a 100% sRGB colour gamut and 178° wide-view technology. For connectivity, the device includes Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, an HDMI-in port, three USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, and a convenient SD card reader. It also has a 1080p FHD webcam with a physical privacy shutter for secure video calls.

Adding further, the M3702 enhances security with a built-in Kensington lock slot, offering simple and effective physical protection.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Kanwar Yatra Rules Row
DNA Video
DNA: Sunderkand vs Bakrid Controversy
DNA Video
DNA: Chhatrapati Shivaji's 'Wagh Nakh' Arrives In Mumbai
DNA Video
DNA: What is Crowdstrike?
DNA Video
DNA: Has Trump accepted himself as President?
DNA Video
DNA: IAS Pooja Khedkar's game over
DNA Video
DNA: Will RSS come in between Yogi and Maurya?
DNA Video
DNA: Dinosaur skeleton fetches record $44.6m at auction
DNA Video
DNA: Violent riots break out in Britain!
DNA Video
DNA: Decline in India's vulture population