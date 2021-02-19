Asus to launch ROG Phone 5 on March 10

Asus is set to launch a gaming smartphone in 2021. Named ROG Phone 5 moniker, the company recently confirmed its launch after its partnership with Tencent.

Now, Asus has revealed that it is going to launch this phone on March 10 and the company will be holding a global launch event at 07:00 pm (UTC+8) in Taipei (04:30 pm IST).

The company hasn’t furnished any other details about the phone. Since it is a global launch event, we could also see the ROG Phone 5 launch in India on March 10.

In terms of specifications, the phone is expected to have a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a 165 Hz refresh rate. The phone will run Android 11 and will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC. The RAM options for the ROG Phone 5 will vary between 8GB and 16GB.

It is also expected to come with a 6,000 mAh battery and also with a faster 65W charging support.

In terms of selfies and videos, the ROG Phone 5 is also expected to get a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP shooter at the helm.