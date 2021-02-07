Asus to launch Zenfone Mini soon; check features, specifications and other details

Asus is going to launch a smaller premium compact smartphone which will be called “Zenfone Mini”. Reportedly, the screen is supposed to be smaller than Asus’ 6Z which is equipped with 6.4-inch screen size.

The screen is expected to be under 6-inch, but not smaller than 5.5-inch. However, other details about the features of the phone are not yet revealed.

However, one can predict that since it is a flagship smartphone of Asus, it could come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor and a high-end camera and fast charging support can also be expected.

The smartphone could be made keeping in mind Apple’s compact iPhone 12 mini which comes with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and also comes with A14 Bionic chip, 12MP+12MP ultra-wide camera setup on the rear, 12MP selfie camera, 2,227mAh battery.

Also, other players like Sony are also looking to tap users with smaller smartphones as the company has plans to resurrect Xperia lineup of compact phones which will measure just 140 x 68.9 x 8.9mm and will have a 5.5-inch display.

The smartphone will also have thicker bezels, a larger chin, and an 8MP front-facing camera housed in a water-drop shaped notch.