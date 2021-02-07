हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Asus

Asus to launch Zenfone Mini soon; check features, specifications and other details

Also, other players like Sony are also looking to tap users with smaller smartphones as the company has plans to resurrect Xperia lineup of compact phones which will measure just 140 x 68.9 x 8.9mm and will have a 5.5-inch display.

Asus to launch Zenfone Mini soon; check features, specifications and other details

Asus is going to launch a smaller premium compact smartphone which will be called “Zenfone Mini”. Reportedly, the screen is supposed to be smaller than Asus’ 6Z which is equipped with 6.4-inch screen size.

The screen is expected to be under 6-inch, but not smaller than 5.5-inch. However, other details about the features of the phone are not yet revealed.

However, one can predict that since it is a flagship smartphone of Asus, it could come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor and a high-end camera and fast charging support can also be expected.

The smartphone could be made keeping in mind Apple’s compact iPhone 12 mini which comes with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and also comes with A14 Bionic chip, 12MP+12MP ultra-wide camera setup on the rear, 12MP selfie camera, 2,227mAh battery.

Also, other players like Sony are also looking to tap users with smaller smartphones as the company has plans to resurrect Xperia lineup of compact phones which will measure just 140 x 68.9 x 8.9mm and will have a 5.5-inch display.

The smartphone will also have thicker bezels, a larger chin, and an 8MP front-facing camera housed in a water-drop shaped notch.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AsusAsus SmartphonesAsus Zenfone MiniSony Xperia
Next
Story

Skype rolls out background blur update; here’s how to use it
  • 1,08,26,363Confirmed
  • 1,54,996Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT28M18S

Heavy damage to hydro power project due to breakdown of Glacier in Chamoli district.