Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED CoPilot+ Laptop Launched In India With Qualcomm AI Engine; Check Specs, Price

Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED India Launch: Taiwanese tech giant Asus has announced the launch of India's first CoPilot+ laptop Vivobook S 15 OLED in the Indian market. The device offers support for artificial intelligence (AI) features that are coming to Windows 11 with an upcoming update.

Notably, the laptop follows the launch of the Asus Vivobook S15 Copilot+ PC which was introduced in global markets in June this year. The laptop comes in only Cool Silver colour option and a single 16GB RAM+1TB SSD storage configuration.

Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED Price And Availability:

The Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED is cost at Rs 1,24,990. Consumers can purchase the laptop via Flipkart, Asus e-shop, Pegasus stores and other distribution channels.

Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED Specifications:

The Vivobook S 15 OLED sports a 15.6-inch 3K 120Hz Asus Lumina OLED display with an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. It also offers a vibrant visuals with a 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 600 certification. The device runs on Windows 11 Home and comes bundled with Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021.

The laptop is equipped with a 1080p webcam with a privacy shutter and infrared (IR) capabilities, with Windows Hello login support. It also comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chipset with Qualcomm AI Engine, Adreno GPU and a Qualcomm Hexagon neural processing unit (NPU).

The laptop features an Asus ErgoSense keyboard with a dedicated Copilot key, customisable single-zone RGB backlight and noise reduction technology. It is powered by a 70Wh battery which is claimed to give over 18 hours of battery life.