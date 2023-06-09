Asus Zenfone 10 Global Launch On June 29 — All You Need To Know

Asus is preparing to unveil its highly anticipated flagship smartphone, the Asus Zenfone 10, this month on a global scale. Building upon the success of its predecessor, the Asus Zenfone 9, this premium device promises to captivate customers both in India and around the world with its impressive array of features and specifications. However, there is a slight caveat — the availability of the Asus Zenfone 10 will be limited to select regions initially, including Taipei, Berlin, and New York. Indian customers will have to exercise patience as they await the arrival of this premium phone, which is expected to reach their shores in the coming months.

Although an official launch date and pricing for the Indian market are yet to be confirmed by Asus, it is anticipated that the phone will make its debut later this year.

Here are the Asus Zenfone 10’s launch date, pricing details, features and specifications:

When is the launch date for the Asus Zenfone 10?

The Asus Zenfone 10 will be launched at a virtual event on June 29, 2023. The specific times for different regions are 9 am (New York), 9 pm (Taipei), and 3 pm (Berlin).

Where will the Asus Zenfone 10 be initially available?

Initially, the Asus Zenfone 10 will be available in Taipei, Berlin, and New York. It will be launched in other regions later.

What is the price of the Asus Zenfone 10?

The official price of the Asus Zenfone 10 has not been revealed yet. However, in an accidental slip-up earlier this year, Asus hinted at a price of $749 (around Rs. 61,900) during a test review of the camera capabilities.

When will the Asus Zenfone 10 be launched in India and what will be the price?

The launch date and price for the Asus Zenfone 10 in India have not been announced by the company yet. It is expected to be launched by the end of this year.

What are the features and specifications of the Asus Zenfone 10?

The Asus Zenfone 10 is expected to feature a 6.3-inch full-HD AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will run Android 13 with ASUS ZenUI 10 skin.

The smartphone will be powered by an octa-core 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, paired with an Adreno GPU. It will offer up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.

Among other features, it is expected to have a 200-megapixel primary rear camera sensor, an ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support, and wireless charging capability.