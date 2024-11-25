Attention Apple Users! Govt Warns Of 'High Risk' For iPhone, iPad, And Mac Devices

New Delhi: The government has alerted Apple users about two critical software vulnerabilities that pose significant threat to their devices. These flaws could allow hackers to gain unauthorised access, steal sensitive data or even take control of the affected systems. The warning, issued by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, underlines the “high severity” of the issue.

The vulnerabilities primarily impact Intel-based Mac systems as well as devices running on macOS, iOS and iPadOS. Apple users have been urged to remain vigilant and take immediate steps to protect their devices from potential cyber threats.

According to an advisory issued by CERT-In, “Two vulnerabilities were reported in Apple products, which could be exploited by an attacker to execute arbitrary code or perform XSS attacks on the affected device.”

Which specific Apple users are at risk?

The vulnerabilities, which pose risks such as unauthorized access to sensitive information, denial of service, and data manipulation, affect several Apple users. Specifically, the impacted software versions include:

- Apple iOS and iPadOS: Versions before 18.1.1 and 17.7.2

- Apple macOS Sequoia: Versions before 15.1.1

- Apple visionOS: Versions before 2.1.1

- Apple Safari: Versions before 18.1.1

What actions should users take?

CERT-In has advised Apple users to install the latest security updates to protect their devices from potential risks. iPhone and iPad users should upgrade to the most recent software versions, iOS 18.1.1 or iOS 17.7.2, while Mac users need to update to macOS Sequoia 15.1.1.

Similarly, Apple visionOS users are encouraged to update their systems to version 2.1.1, and Safari users should upgrade to version 18.1.1. These updates address critical vulnerabilities and ensure the security of your device.

Earlier this month, a similar advisory pointed out security issues in Apple Watches, Apple TV, and other devices using outdated software. To stay secure, it’s important to keep all your Apple devices updated.