Atul Subhash Case: Bengaluru AI engineer Atul Subhash died by suicide earlier this month, leaving behind a 24-page note accusing his estranged wife, Nikita Singhania, and her family of extortion and harassment. Weeks after Subhash's death, tweets shared by the Save Indian Family Foundation (SIFF) on X (formerly Twitter) revealed that a fellow techie had sent a suicidal message in the tech group on WhatsApp, of which he was a part, and then left the group around 12:39 AM before taking drastic action.

Role Of Save Indian Family Foundation

A member of that tech group shared the message with the Save Indian Family Foundation (SIFF). Despite many SIFF volunteers being awake, one member from the SIFF noticed the message at around 3:15 AM and took some time to process it before reaching out to others. Meanwhile, one of the members from the SIFF had already alerted the police.

On early hours of 9th December was the saddest day for members of SIFF



Many volunteers were awake. Anil Murty noticed the message from Atul Subhash at about 3:15am. He took sometime to process. Then he messaged others. pic.twitter.com/0XdtPI67IF — Save Indian Family Foundation (@realsiff) December 29, 2024

Could Bengaluru Police Had Saved His Life?

The SIFF members also shared Atul Subhash's address to ensure clarity among the volunteers, and the police arrived at his apartment. One member suggested breaking down the door at 3:47 AM. This raises the question: Could the Bengaluru police have saved Atul Subhash's life after reaching his address? Unfortunately, the police require a valid reason to break down the door, and messages to multiple individuals could have provided that justification.

One of the coordinators of Bangalore had already informed police.



One member forwards the messages of Atul Subhash. pic.twitter.com/BqgTktLfvS December 29, 2024

Despite the efforts of the SIFF coordinators to convince the police to break down the door, they were unsuccessful. The coordination took place over the phone, and many people were reluctant to believe the worst, especially since Atul’s car was not at the building. They assumed, “Maybe Atul is upset about something; let’s track his car.” As a result, the police delayed breaking down the door.

Anil Murty posts address of Atul Subhash to create clarity among the volunteers.



Police reached the house. pic.twitter.com/MuW6Vh2V95 — Save Indian Family Foundation (@realsiff) December 29, 2024

Parents Seek Atul's Child Custody

Parents Seek Custody of Atul’s Child: Atul’s father, Pawan Modi, has filed an FIR at the Vaini police station in Samastipur, Bihar, requesting the recovery and custody of his two-year-old grandson. According to Nikita, the child is currently staying at a relative's home in Faridabad.

Note: The Zee News is not verifying its sources or taking responsibility for the tweets shared by SIFF.

(Discussions on suicides can be triggering for some. But suicides are preventable. If you are looking for help, some suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-40769002 from Sanjivini (Delhi-based, 10 am - 5.30 pm) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based, 8 am - 10 pm), +91 9999666555 from Vandrevala Foundation (Mumbai-based, 24x7).