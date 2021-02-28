Bad news for gamers, Sony Playstation network down for over 24 hours

New Delhi: Sony Playstation Network is facing technical issues for the past 24 hours. According to the official Playstation Status website, parts of the Play station network is down and hence experiencing issues all over. The outage issue started just a day after Microsoft's Xbox Live service went down. This went on for the next 5 hours.

According to the official Playstation Status website, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PlayStation Vita users might face issues in launching games, apps or network features. The Account Management tabs and Playstation Store have a green dot against them which suggests that these services are being currently online and working without any disturbances. However, there are many reports which say that people are facing issues while downloading and buying games from the official PlayStation Store.

The issues affecting the "Gaming and Social" tab started on Saturday (February 27) at 05:03 AM IST, according to the company. The company has stated that it is "working to resolve the issue as soon as possible." However, the company has not given any specific time for this.

According to a report by Engadget, the outage might just be limited to certain games. Players have reported that online matchmaking is currently available for a few games which include Fortnite, Fall Guys. Online matchmaking is not there for titles such as Call of Duty: Warzone, Minecraft and more.

This is not the very first time that PlayStation Network is facing an outage this month. The network went down for an hour on February 10. But the company managed to bring it back in a short span as it was a minor issue.

In 2011, the PlayStation Network went down for almost a month. This issue happened because hackers gained the access to services, user data and it got exposed.

