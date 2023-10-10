trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2673637
Bad News For Spotify Users! Some Features To Be Removed For Free Accounts In India

Free Spotify users in India will no longer be able to play songs in a specific order, repeat songs, or go back to their previous songs. These features will now be exclusive to Premium subscribers.

Oct 10, 2023
New Delhi: Spotify, the popular music streaming service, is making some changes for its free users in India. Free Spotify users in India will no longer be able to play songs in a specific order, repeat songs, or go back to their previous songs. These features will now be exclusive to Premium subscribers.

However, free users can still listen to their favorite artists, albums, playlists, and receive song recommendations.

Reason for the Changes

Spotify initially introduced these features for free users in 2019 but is now making these changes because the Indian market has matured.

Comparison to Brazil's Service

These new restrictions on free users in India will make their experience similar to what Spotify offers in Brazil.

Spotify's Popularity in India

According to a Redseer study in April 2023, Spotify is the most streamed music platform in India with a market share of around 26%.

Spotify Premium Plans in India

For those looking for an ad-free and enhanced experience, Spotify's premium plans in India start at ₹7/day. This subscription allows you to enjoy ad-free music on mobile and download up to 30 songs on a single mobile device. There's also a ₹119/month subscription that lets you download up to 10,000 songs on 5 devices.

