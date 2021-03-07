Bad News! WhatsApp to drop support for iPhones running iOS, know more

Popular chatting app WhatsApp has stopped supporting the iPhones running on iOS 9. The report was published in the WeBetaInfo and said that the company is yet to update its FAQ page but iOS devices running on WhatsApp beta 2.21.50 will not be able to use the messenger app.

The official page of WhatsApp states that the messenger supports iPhones running iOS 9 or newer versions. In the case of Android, the messenger works on the Android version 4.0.3 or above are eligible to run the app.

WhatsApp is not just restricted to two leading operating systems. The messenger app can be used on phones such as JioPhone, JioPhone 2 that are running on the KaiOS 2.5.1.

The iOS 9 users are suggested to take a backup of their data offline. Users can export their data on iCloud or Google Drive.

WhatsApp is going to come up with an improved version of archived chats, WeBetaInfo reported. The feature is under development and will be released in the near future. The source indicates that "WhatsApp is preparing user interface improvements for the archived chat cell, which will only be visible if you have chats in your archive."

Once the feature is public, all of the archived discussions will not be automatically unarchived. All the notifications from the archived chats will be disabled, this will be an optional feature. As of now, the archived chats are situated at the very end of the chat windows.

